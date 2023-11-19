Ruto leaves the country tonight for an official visit to Germany, France

President William Ruto is set to leave the country later this evening for an official visit to Germany and France.

According to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, the visit will focus on strengthening economic ties and advocating for strong global consensus on climate action.

The visit comes as the world gears up for COP 28, a pivotal moment for countries to align their efforts in addressing climate change.

In Berlin, Germany, President Ruto will join other leaders at the Compact with Africa (CwA) high-level conference initiated by Germany during its tenure as Chair of G20.

“The President will showcase Kenya as a leading investment destination in the region, make a case for strengthening economic ties between the EU and the East African Community, advance discussions on Labor Mobility with Germany, and consolidate Germany-Kenya cooperation on Green Energy initiatives, including in the production of green hydrogen and rehabilitation of Olkaria geothermal fields and grid stabilization,” said Mohamed.

In Strasbourg, France, the Head of State will address the EU Parliament, the 705-member-strong legislative and policy organ of the European Union, where he will emphasise Kenya’s role as the peace and democracy anchor of the region.

He will also expound on the Kenya’s vision on Climate action in light of the African leaders Nairobi Declaration on Climate Change, and elaborate on the economic impact of deepening trade relations between Kenya and the EU.

Additionally, Ruto will hold a bilateral meeting with Roberta Metsola, President of the EU Parliament.

The President will also meet President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the implementation of vital infrastructural projects.