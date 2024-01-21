Ruto maintains opposition has nothing to offer, says Kenya flourishing under KK

President William Ruto has promised to make Kenya a land of opportunities, where everyone will be proud to be a citizen.

Kenyans have been having tough times, the head of state acknowledged. But, he said thanks to measures by the Kenya Kwanza administration, the country is on a path to prosperity under his leadership.

“Kila mtu atafaa kwa hii Kenya. Haiwezekani eti Kenya watu wachache wako na pesa na uwezo wanajaribu kuzuia tuinue wale wako chini. That will not happen,” he said in Busia on Sunday.

Ruto listed some of the interventions he has made that he believes are putting Kenya in a strong position economically. He says he doesn’t understand why the opposition is against his interventions yet they cannot suggest solutions to problems affecting Kenyans.

“Wale marafiki wetu wengine wamezoea siasa ya zamani. Eti wananiambia nisifanye housing na digital jobs. Nikawauliza mpango yenu ni gani…(wakasema) eti tunapanga maandamano. Maandamano ni kazi? Si ni ujinga mtupu?” he posed

Besides ensuring Kenya is food secure, Ruto indicated that he is only keen on creating more job opportunities, both locally and abroad, for thousands of Kenyans who are currently without occupation.

“Wale watu wangu wa upinzani, badala ya kusumbua watu na mpango wa maandamano, they should give us an alternative plan on how to create jobs for this millions of young people. Our plan is to create jobs using housing, digital economy, ICT hubs, export of labour, get our special economic zones and aggregation and industrial parks working and mobilizing the agriculture sector,”

He said the first set of jobs abroad has been advertised. He asked Kenyans to take the jobs. He assured that more jobs will be announced soon.

“Ile maneno ya export of labour, soma gazeti tulitangaza juzi nafasi 2,500 ya nurses. Sasa wewe kama hutaki hata kusoma gazeti na unapigia mimi kelele eti sina kazi, how am I going to help you? Tumetangaza wewe huja-apply,” he said

“Tunapanga digital jobs. Pale Kitale na Gem vijana tayari wanapata pesa ya Madola kila wiki. Tunataka vijana wafanye remote jobs. Mtu unaweza kuwa hapa Amukura lakini unafanya kazi kampuni iko Marekani na unalipwa,” he told residents of Amukura in Busia County

The affordable housing project, the head of state says, is also opening up the job market. This is especially true with the planned development of thousands of housing units across the country.

“Hapa Busia napanga kujenga nyumba 5,000. Kwa hizo nyumba 5,000, tunahitaji vijana 10,000 wa kufanya kazi. Pale kuna kazi ya Architect, engineer, quantity surveyor, electrician, plumber, carpenter, na mason. Hata kazi ya mkono iko,”

On health, the president praised the Court of Appeal. It gave the green light to the Social Insurance Fund. He said this will transform the health landscape especially when it comes to financing.

“Tumekubaliana, katika hospitali za Level 1, Level 2, na Level 3 mtu ataenda atibiwe, aende nyumbani bila kulipa chochote,” he said

President Ruto said he is working nonstop to fulfill the pledges in his Plan for the country. He asked Kenyans to be patient with him.