Ruto makes case for UDA, promises free & fair party nominations

Deputy President William Ruto has assured persons keen to vie on the United Democratic Alliances (UDA) Party’s ticket in next year’s elections of fairness right from the primaries.

Ruto, particularly noting that the nominations exercise will be free, fair, and transparent.

“The make or break in a party is in the fairness and democracy of nominations,” said Ruto

Speaking during a meeting with aspirants from Narok, Kajiado, and Nakuru Counties at his Karen residence, the DP said it was time political aspirants had the democratic space and right to participate in nominations in a fair manner.

He lauded UDA as a national political party that seeks to end the sticky issue of ethnicity in the country.

“This party with a national face will boost national unity and help drive the national development agenda.’ He said