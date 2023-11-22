Ruto makes impromptu visit to Kibra Soweto housing project

President William Ruto Wednesday made an impromptu visit to the Kibera Affordable Housing Project.

The government is creating a new generation of homeowners under the Affordable Housing Programme by constructing 250,000 houses every year for low-income earners.

The President has already commissioned 17, 850 units in Mukuru, Rongai, and Kibera to ease the housing burden affecting low-income earners.

The construction of another 28,942 units is ongoing countrywide.

The Affordable Housing Programme targets the over 6.5 million Kenyans living in slums and informal settlements.

Kibera Social Housing Project which will be completed in January 2026 comprises 4,054 units on 18 blocks and will also cater for supporting internal infrastructure and amenities.

One roomed unit is selling for Ksh600,000, one bedroomed at Ksh1M while the proposed selling price for a two-bedroom is Ksh1.3M.

House Typology No of Units Area Proposed Selling Price One Roomed 1740 23M2 600,000:00 1 Bedroom 1690 44M2 1,000,000:00 2 Bed Room 624 60M2 1,350,000:00

Other amenities to be constructed include a commercial center, a community hall, an early childhood development center, a health center, and management office space.

All social services and amenities necessary for the proper functioning of the project – parking spaces, driveways, pathways, street lighting, electricity and water supply, boundary wall, sewer and stormwater drainage, and landscaping.

Socio-economic impact

According to the State Department for Housing and Urban Development, 300 people are working daily) at the site with about 20 of those workers being women while 200 are youth.

“We anticipate more Kenyans will benefit from this project through its entire value chain, including artisans, build industry professionals, suppliers of materials, logistics providers, MSMEs and Jua Kali Associations, local small businesses and traders, home owners among others,” says the department.