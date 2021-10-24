Ruto marshals Kenyans behind his ‘people-centered’ ideologies

Deputy President William Ruto has asked Kenyans to rally behind the political formation he currently leads which he described as people-centered.

He said as the 2022 elections draw near, Kenyans must make a choice between leaders with people’s agenda and those promoting their own interests.

He said for a long time, the country has lagged behind in terms of development because of wrong choices made on the ballot.

“But it is now clear; it is a race that pits those that are for empowerment of ordinary people against those that want power,” he said.

The DP said it is only through the revolutionary Bottom-Up Economic Development Model that Kenya will be transformed.

He reiterated that his plan will invest at the base of the wealth pyramid, initiating broad programmes that will stimulate innovation and growth of enterprises.

“It is a huge departure from the current but failed approach of the trickle-down that is driven by the handout mentality,” he explained.

Ruto cited Njuguna Wanjiku’s victory in the recently-held Kiambaa by-election as a signal that people’s power was supreme.

He spoke today during a church service at the Latter Glory Worship Centre in Gachie, Kiambaa Constituency, Kiambu County, accompanied by more than 25 MPs.