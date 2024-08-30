Ruto meets British envoy Neil Wigan, lauds strong Kenya-Britain ties

President Ruto is on the third day of his Nyanza region development tour.

President William Ruto on Friday held a meeting with British High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan at the Kisumu State Lodge.

Ruto, who is currently on a development tour of the Nyanza region, underscored the strong and enduring ties between Kenya and Britain.

“Kenya and Britain enjoy deep, robust and historical diplomatic ties centred on economic, cultural and people-to-people ties. This relationship has had a tremendous impact on many spheres of our citizens and nations,” Ruto stated in a statement shared on his X account.

On the third day of his Nyanza region tour, President Ruto has launched several development projects in Siaya County.

Among them is the commissioning of the Mageta Island Solar PV Mini Grid, which is set to boost energy access in the region.

Additionally, he has launched the Siriwo Rice Mill, the Siaya Fresh Produce Market, and laid the foundation stone for the Siaya Affordable Housing Project.

Later in the day, the President is scheduled to attend a thanksgiving service for the newly appointed Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi.