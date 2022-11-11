Ruto meets new IG, asks police to end insecurity

President William Ruto on Friday met the newly appointed Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome and asked the police to tackle insecurity in the country.

He said the police are well resourced and independent to execute their mandate.

“Muggings, cattle rustling or other cases of insecurity must stop,” he said

Speaking at State House, the President asked the Inspector General and the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) to work together.

“We want a professional police service; the sticky issues of ethnicity, nepotism or cronyism should no longer exist,” he noted.

The President further said that all promotions must be on merit.

On his part, the NPSC Chairman Eliud Kinuthia said the changes in the police service was long-overdue.

“We commit not to fail our country since we have resources to deliver,” said Mr Kinuthia.