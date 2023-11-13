Ruto meets Sudan leader Burhan, agree to accelerate peace process

The two leaders reviewed the state of ongoing peace initiatives, including the Jeddah and the IGAD peace processes.

President William Ruto Monday held talks with Sudan leader Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on the security situation in Sudan and the region.

Ruto who has been spearheading regional efforts to reconcile the warring parties in Sudan received the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, in Nairobi.

According to a joint statement, the two leaders reviewed the state of ongoing peace processes and agreed to work towards the convening of an urgent IGAD Summit to find ways to accelerate the initiatives to end hostilities in Sudan.

Part of the ongoing initiatives aimed at facilitating a permanent ceasefire in Sudan include the Jeddah and the IGAD peace processes.

They further underscored the urgent need to find a solution to the conflict in Sudan in the shortest time possible.

The leaders agreed as follows: