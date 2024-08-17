Ruto: More Kenyans to access clean water

The President commissioned water projects in Nandi and Kakamega counties

The government is increasingly making clean drinking water accessible to more Kenyans, President William Ruto has said.

The President also pointed out that the government is also providing better sanitation infrastructure especially in cities, towns and other urban areas.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Nandi Hills Water Supply and Sanitation on Saturday, President Ruto said the project is being expanded to increase the number of benefiting households from 1,000 to more than 10,000.

He said the project will benefit from Ksh200 million from the African Development Bank and another Ksh140 million from the government.

“We are committed to ensuring that Kenyans across the country get access to clean drinking water,” he said.

At the same time, President Ruto assured Kenyans that the government was keen on the development of road infrastructure to enable farmers transport their farm produce to markets with ease.

He said the Chinese government will fund the construction of roads in the country at a cost of KSh40 billion.

“When I visited China recently, the Chinese President committed to fund the construction of our roads. This will boost our efforts at making our infrastructure better,” President Ruto said.

He announced that Nandi County, like other parts of the country, has been allocated funds for the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity programme. The KSh1.5 billion kitty for the county will connect 15,000 households to electricity.

On digital infrastructure, he noted that the establishment of ICT hubs in every ward is part of the government efforts to create more digital jobs for young people.

“This programme will train young people on digital skills, knowledge and competencies that will help them monetise their talents,” the President said.

Present were Water Cabinet Secretary Edwin Mugaa, Governor Stephen Sang and several MPs.

Earlier, at Namanja in Malava Constituency, Kakamega County, President Ruto commissioned the Malava Cluster Water Supply Project that has a daily supply of 1.2 million litres.

The water project will serve more than 100,000 people in Chemuche, East Kabras, South Kabras, Shirugu Mugai, Butali Chegulo and Manda Shivaga.

He was accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Wycliffe Oparanya and Eric Mugaa, Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, MPs and MCAs.