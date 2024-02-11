Ruto mourns former Tanzanian PM Edward Lowassa

President William Ruto has mourned the death of former Tanzanian Prime Minister Edward Lowassa.

In his message of condolence, President Ruto eulogized the late Tanzanian Prime Minister as a respected and progressive leader who worked for the greater good of the people of Tanzania and the East African Region.

“We honour the distinguished life that he led, his work and the rich legacy that he leaves behind,” said the Head of State.

“May God grant the family, President Samia Suluhu and the people of The United Republic of Tanzania strength at this moment of grief. Buriani Ndugu Lowassa,” Ruto added.

Lowassa served as Tanzania’s Prime Minister from 2005 to 2008 under President Jakaya Kikwete.