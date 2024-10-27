Ruto eulogises Prof. Karega Mutahi as a hardworking administrator

President William Ruto has mourned the former Education Permanent Secretary Karega Mutahi as a firm and hardworking administrator who distinguished himself in public service.

The President on his X handle said Prof Mutahi had a vast knowledge and expertise in the education sector, and he brilliantly employed them in improving the management and delivery of teaching and learning of our children.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the education fraternity at this painful time. Rest In Peace, Prof Karega Mutahi.” He said.

In his message of condolence, the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula said Prof. Mutahi whose journey to education faced a myriad of challenges will be remembered for reforms he instituted as the government pushed for free primary education.

“The influence of a great man can never be erased. Once again the education sector has been thrown into mourning following the untimely death of former Education Principal Secretary Prof. Karega Mutahi.” Mourned Wetangula.

“I was privileged to have served with him during the reign of the Late Mwai Kibaki where I was Foreign Affairs Minister. May the good Professor Rest in Peace.” He added.