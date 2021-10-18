Ruto moves to quell fears of favoritism in UDA, promises credible primaries

Deputy President William Ruto has assured all those aspiring to use his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as their political vehicle in next year’s election of fairness in picking party flag bearers.

Ruto who continues his tour of the Coast region urged all party hopefuls in the region to stay put noting that no ticket will be issued against the wishes of the electorate.

The DP made gave the assurance amid concerns within the party that some well-placed individuals with close proximity to Ruto were keen to use their positions to gain an undue advantage over others.

He is adamant that there are no clear favorites to land UDA certificates.

“During a consultative meeting with UDA party aspirants from Lamu, Kwale, Mombasa, Taita Taveta and Tana River Counties at Wild Waters, Mombasa County, in the company of 14 MPs from the region; gave them assurance of free, fair and democratic nominations.” The DP said

The meeting, perhaps, providing promise to Ruto that a huge number of aspiring leaders were eager to go into next year’s polls with UDA as their party of choice.

“We laud the bold step taken by aspirants of the United Democratic Alliance party in seeking leadership of our country.” He said

He maintains that UDA is not just another political party, but rather it is a national outfit that is keen on uniting Kenyans and deliberately run our national agenda under the practical and revolutionary Bottom-Up Economic Development Model.

While seeking the support of the locals in his bid to become the country’s 5th president, the DP says his only mission create jobs and generate wealth for millions of Kenyans. To do this he says he will tackle poverty from the bottom of the wealth pyramid.

“Under our radical plans to refashion and rearrange our economy, we have taken a deliberate focus on supporting high-growth potential small-scale enterprises to maximize their abilities.” He said

He added that he was “keen on working with partners to support small-scale traders form cooperative societies to broaden their access to finances and business expertise.”

This, according to Ruto, will promote their growth and enhance their productivity.