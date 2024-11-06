Ruto, Mudavadi congratulate Trump on election victory

Trump is poised to become the 47th President of the United States, making a comeback four years after being voted out of the White House.

President William Ruto has congratulated Donald Trump on his election as the 47th President of the United States.

In a congratulatory message on X, Ruto described Trump’s victory as a testament to the American people’s firm resolve and recognition of his visionary, bold, and innovative leadership.

Ruto noted Kenya’s readiness to strengthen bilateral ties in areas of mutual interest such as trade, investment, technology, peace, and sustainable development.

“Kenya stands ready to further enhance our cooperation on matters of mutual interest including trade, investment, technology & innovation, peace and security, and sustainable development,” said Ruto.

The head of state also expressed hope that Trump’s leadership would provide an opportunity to collaborate with Kenya in addressing global challenges and fostering inclusive economic growth.

“We look forward to deepening our collaboration under your leadership as we work together to address global challenges, promote peace and security and foster inclusive economic growth for the benefit of our peoples,” Ruto stated.

His sentiments were echoed by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi termed who termed Trump’s victory as “a testament to the resilience of democratic values, with Americans making their voices resoundingly heard.”

“Congratulations to President-elect DonaldTrump on your historic return to office, securing a second non-consecutive term as President of the United States. As you prepare to assume leadership, leaders worldwide anticipate the opportunity to work together once more in addressing global challenges and advancing a brighter future for all,” said Mudavadi.