The Kenya Kwanza brigade led by its principals, Deputy President William Ruto, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula Friday morning took their campaigns to Kapsokwony in Mt. Elgon, Bungoma County with a pledge to unite the nation.

Ruto said they were focused on reviving the country’s economy and fighting tribalism.

The DP said the Kenya Kwanza outfit was the face of Kenya as it comprised leaders from many parts of the country.

Other leaders who addressed the rally included MPs, Alice Wahome of Kandara, Aden Duale of Garissa Township, and Rigathi Gachagua of Mathira.

At Kapsokwony Town in Mt Elgon Constituency with Party Leaders @MusaliaMudavadi (ANC), @Wetangulam (Ford Kenya) and more than 20 MPs, shared our vision for the country with the residents. pic.twitter.com/ns7KA9scUo — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) January 28, 2022

The Kenya Kwanza team will hold more rallies in Malava, Kakamega County and Posta Grounds in Bungoma County.

Elsewhere, ODM leader, Raila Odinga, says there is room for everyone in his Azimio la Umoja movement.

He made the announcement after receiving four members of parliament from Western region who are members of ANC party.

The four members of parliament are Tindi Mwale (Butere), Oscar Nabulindo (Matungu), Bishop Titus Khamala (Lurambi) and Christopher Aseka (Khwisero).

Raila said the movement is getting stronger and energised by the day.

The Members of Parliament had earlier met COTU secretary general, Francis Atwoli, at his Ildamat home in Kajiado for a consultative meeting.