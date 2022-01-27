Ruto, Musalia pact has nothing to offer Kenyans, Raila says

ODM leader Raila Odinga has hit out at Deputy President William Ruto and Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi saying their political pact has nothing to offer to Kenyans.

Speaking after receiving defectors from ANC, Ford Kenya and other parties, Raila faulted the two for basing their campaign on economy and said that once he ascends to power he will ensure all the country’s debt is paid.

The former Premier also said the Azimio La Umoja Movement will be registered next week as a coalition.

Raila received seven defectors from ANC Party and four from Ford Kenya.

The leaders include; Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar, CAS Linah Jebii Kilimo, former Inspector General David Kimaiyo and former Minister for Agriculture Dr. Sally Kosgei into the Movement.

14 MCAs from Kakamega County and two from the Assembly of Busia ditched their respective political parties, ANC and Ford-Kenya to join ODM.

The leaders were received by ODM boss Raila Odinga together with his Deputies: Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and his Kakamega counterpart Wycliffe Oparanya.

He said the leaders have betrayed Kenyans for not offering the proper and accountable leadership.

Leaders who accompanied him also hit out at the DP and ANC Leader for pushing their own agendas instead of that of common mwananchi.

Meanwhile a section of leaders from the Democratic Action Party of Kenya have faulted ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi for what they term as not giving respect to the Head of State.

Led by the Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugine Wamalwa and DAP Kenya Deputy Secretary General Ayub Savula the leaders urged politicians to exercise decorum in their campaign.

The leaders spoke after receiving defectors from Ford Kenya and ANC parties.

In the meantime, members of the Kisii Community in Nairobi have endorsed Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi to vie for Nairobi Gubernatorial seat on ODM ticket.

Advocate of the High Court Jane Matoke, said that they said they will drum up support behind the MP saying he is the best bet yet for Nairobi County.