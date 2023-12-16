Ruto: My development agenda will not be derailed

President William Ruto has accused government critics of derailing the Kenya Kwanza government agenda through sponsored court cases.

The President, however, said that his administration is putting in place appropriate policies to streamline service delivery, especially in the health sector, adding that no behind-the-scenes forces will succeed in derailing the government’s development and reform agenda.

President spoke in Kisii County during a fundraiser in aid of the Catholic Diocese of Kisii in the company of some government officials among them Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu.

The Head of State assured the country that his administration was working round the clock to lower the cost of living through appropriate policy reforms.

On foreign trips, the President urged his critics to stop playing politics, adding that every trip he makes has a corresponding impact on the country’s economy.

The President also hinted at a further decrease in the cost of petroleum products courtesy of the global dynamics.