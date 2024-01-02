Ruto named among 100 most influential Africans of 2023

President William Ruto has been listed among the 100 most influential Africans of 2023 by the New African magazine.

The acknowledgment comes just a month after the American ‘Time Magazine’ picked the Kenyan head of state as one of the world’s 100 most influential leaders.

Ruto was named alongside his Nigerian counterpart Bola Tinubu, Mamady Doumbouya, the interim president of Guinea, Nigerian businessman and industrialist Aliko Dangote, Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, Benedict Oramah, the President of the African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank), Ngozi Okonjo Iweala who is an economist and the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, and Morocco’s Bahija Jalal who directed cancer medication breakthrough among others.

The publication cited President Ruto’s efforts in shaping the African continent’s narrative on pertinent issues in the global arena such as climate change.

“In one fell swoop, he changed the position of Africa from that of a backseat passenger in the climate crisis discussion to being a lead navigator – an outstanding achievement for the continent,” the Magazine noted

“In a little over a year since he was elected President of Kenya, William Ruto has displayed remarkable combination of steely resolve with disarming charm,” added the Magazine

President Ruto is not the only Kenyan on the list. Others who have been recognized include; James Mwangi, the Group Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Equity Group Holdings Plc, middle and long-distance runner Faith Kipyegon, Long distance runner Kelvin Kiptum, Chao Tayiana Maina, a Kenyan historian and digital heritage specialist, Climate strategist James Irungu Mwangi, Wanjira Maathai, daughter of the late global environment icon Wangari Maathai, as well as Kenyan film director, producer, and author Wanuri Kahiu.