Ruto: National Open University of Kenya to receive Charter in June

The university will offer a variety of online courses to learners.

The National Open University will receive its charter in the course of this month, President William has said.

Speaking during Madaraka Day National celebrations at Moi Stadium in Embu, Ruto stated the establishment of the institution was in its final stages.

“National Open University will obtain its charter in the course of this month and as we speak, courses are being uploaded for commissioning,” said Ruto

The head of state emphasized the government’s committed to ensuring all Kenyans have access to quality education that is affordable and inclusive.

“We have taken all possible measures, and pursued every available option, to actualise our vision to make education at all levels accessible, affordable and inclusive, and removed social and economic barriers to the attainment of the highest level of education by Kenyans,” said Ruto

The Open University will provide distance learning, allowing students to enroll for academic programs from the comfort of their homes.

The university will offer a variety of online courses including degrees and diplomas in cyber security and digital forensics, technology education, business and entrepreneurship, data science, economics, statistics, agriculture technology and food systems.