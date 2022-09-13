Ruto: NHIF contribution will be graduated based on income

President William Ruto says his government will make major reforms in the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to streamline healthcare sector.

In his inaugural speech on Tuesday, Ruto said contribution to the health fund will based on an individual’s income.

“We shall reform the National Health Insurance Fund to make it a social health insurance provider, improve procurement of medical supplies, deploy an integrated state-of-the-art health information system and most importantly, provide adequate human resources at all levels. Contributions will now graduated and will now be based on income.”

During his campaigns, Ruto pledged to reduce monthly NHIF contribution from Ksh.500 per person to Ksh.300 per household saying will take away another financial burden exerted on Kenyans in their search for medical services.

He also promised to establish a national procurement scheme in an effort to achieve transparency and accountability in public procurement of medical supplies.

To address fraud in the sector, the Kenya Kwanza promised to invest in Health Information Management System aimed at curbing fraud, while at the same time giving Kenyans inescapable access to their health records.

After his swearing-in, all eyes are on President Ruto as Kenyans await on the government to fulfil its campaign promises.