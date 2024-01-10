Ruto: No arm of Gov’t will be spared in fight against corruption

President William Ruto has said he is ready to offer leadership to fight incompetent leadership, vested interest and corruption to transform the country.

The President said he will fight the three vices whether they are in the Executive, Legislature or Judiciary noting that they have delayed the country’s transformation.

He said that Kenyans can no longer afford to wait and are eager for transformation that directly impacts their lives.

“We will do whatever it takes to fight corruption,” he said.

He made the remarks on Wednesday in Nanyuki town, Laikipia County where he laid the foundation stone for the 200-unit Nanyuki Affordable Housing Project that will create over 500 jobs.

The President also launched the tarmacking of Lamuria-Solio-Kihara Primary School Roads.

Ruto faulted those frustrating Government projects in pursuit of vested interests at the expense of ordinary citizens.

He observed that those blocking transformative government policies such as affordable housing and universal healthcare are those who build massive housing projects for rent and operate hospitals that have been defrauding the National Health Insurance Fund.

President Ruto said the affordable housing programme has given ordinary Kenyans the opportunity to own homes and has also created jobs.

“There are 40 housing unit sites with 120,000 workers. If we allow this programme to be stopped, where will the 120,000 people working at the various sites go?” he asked.

The President said the Government will continue supporting farmers to increase their productivity to ensure the country is food secure.

He said the goal is to gradually reduce food imports until the country attains the capacity to produce enough, eventually putting an end to the imports.

Later President Ruto inaugurated the upgraded New Kenya Co-operative Creameries (KCC) Nyahururu.

He said the Government will work with KCC to ensure farmers are paid within 15 days.

“This will ensure farmers have money to buy animal feed, hence increasing milk production that will in turn help us stop the importation of milk,” he said.

The Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who was also present said the Government has laid a firm foundation to facilitate the country’s economic growth.

Gachagua urged public servants to work diligently to ensure the government achieves its objectives.

“Those entrusted with positions by the President are encouraged to demonstrate unwavering dedication, working diligently to contribute to the government’s success,” he said.

Others who were present inlcude Lands and Housing Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome, Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu, MPs Kimani Ichungw’ah (Kikuyu), Mwangi Kiunjuri (Laikipia East), Wachira Karani (Laikipia West), Sarah Korere (Laikipia North), Njoroge Wainana (Kieni) John Kinyua (Laikipia), Elijah Memusi (Kajiado Central) and Kanini Kega (EALA).

Irungu lauded the national Government for implementing the affordable housing project in the county saying it will create jobs for the people.

Kiunjuri urged Kenyans to support the Housing Fund to ensure the Affordable Housing Programme succeeds.

Memusi (ODM) lauded the government for prioritising the needs of the people noting Kenyans are in good hands.

“The Affordable Housing Programme will change this country, if we continue to subdivide land where will food come from?” he added.

He vowed to work with the Government to accelerate the country’s development agenda.