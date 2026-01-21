Ruto nominates Francis Meja as chair of Public Service Commission

President William Ruto on Wednesday nominated Francis Meja, the former chairperson of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), for the position of Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

In a press release, Felix Koskei, Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service, confirmed that Meja’s nomination has been formally submitted to the National Assembly for consideration, in accordance with constitutional requirements for State appointments.

Currently, Meja is a member of the Public Service Commission, having been appointed in January 2025.

“He brings extensive experience in public administration, having previously held several senior leadership positions in government. Most notably, he served as the founding Director-General of the National Transport and Safety Authority, where he played a central role in establishing the agency’s regulatory and institutional framework,” Koskei stated in a special notification from State House.

Meja’s public service record also includes serving as a Council Member of Murang’a University of Technology and as Registrar of Motor Vehicles at the Ministry of Transport.

In addition to his public sector experience, Meja has over 15 years in banking and financial services, having held management roles at Equity Bank Kenya PLC and the Housing Finance Company of Kenya. He holds a Master of Business Administration in Strategic Management from the University of Nairobi.

If approved by Parliament, Meja will succeed Anthony Muchiri, who has been appointed as Kenya’s Ambassador to Turkey.