Ruto nominates Interior CS Kithure Kindiki as next deputy

President William Ruto has nominated Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as the next Deputy President.

His nomination follows after Senators voted to impeach Rigathi Gachagua Thursday night.

The announcement was made by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula in a communication to the House.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Standing Order 42(1), I wish to report to the House that today morning I have received a message from the President regarding the nomination of Kithure Kindiki to fill the vacancy which has occurred in the Office of the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya following the impeachment of the previous office holder,” stated Wetangula.

CS Kithure Kindiki is currently serving as the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, a role he has held since October 2022, with a brief hiatus between 11th July, 2024 and 8th August, 2024, when His Excellency the President dissolved his Cabinet.

As the cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Hon. Kindiki has led and overseen achievement of various milestones and reforms including: the Police Equipment Modernization programme significantly enhancing the capabilities of Kenya’s security services; finalization of a strategic framework to commence implementation of Police Reforms recommended by the Hon. Justice David Maraga Taskforce; abolishment of the previous vetting processes for issuance of National Identity cards; recognition of minority groups and stateless communities ensuring they receive Kenyan citizenship and associated rights; operationalization of the Public Benefit Organizations Act; enhancing the fight against banditry and general insecurity around the country; development of a legislative proposal to amend the National Government Coordination Act of 2013 to officially recognize village elders in each unit; and enrolment of 13,120 inmates into formal education programs; among others.