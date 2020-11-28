Ruto optimistic for an uncontested constitutional review process

Deputy President Dr William Ruto says he is still optimistic that the country can still have an uncontested constitutional review process.

Ruto in a series of tweets said so far he has assisted his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, to make improvements to Building Bridges Initiative report post bomas launch.

The Deputy President indicated that he has a constitutional duty to assist the President who is his boss.

“I have a constitutional duty to assist my boss, the President. We have made improvements to BBI post-Bomas,” he said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Ruto said they are now working on consensus for Kenyans to express themselves without yes or no, all or nothing division.

Deputy President also put on notice political leaders who are rooting for a divisive referendum process.

“We are now working on consensus for Kenyans to have real choices to decide or vote while avoiding the yes-no, all-nothing division. We avoided lose-lose we can overcome win-lose to achieve win-win,” he added.

The Deputy President who was missing during Wednesdays BBI signature collection at KICC said there was a real chance to reach consensus for a non-divisive referendum.