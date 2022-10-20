Ruto pledges to accelerate NHIF reforms, mainstream Community Health Workers

President William Ruto has promised to fast track reforms at the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) in efforts to ensure full realisation of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda.

Speaking on Thursday during the Mashujaa Day celebrations held at Uhuru Gardens, the President said contribution to the NHIF will be restructured to a household contribution model instead of the current individual contributory model.

“In the past 10 years, 12 million Kenyans have joined the fund. The challenge, however, is that the NHIF is an occupational scheme for salaried people on payroll in the public and private sectors, and not the social insurance scheme it ought to be,” said Ruto

The President highlighted the importance of Community health workers to improve the access to primary health care among Kenyans as the country moves to promote preventive and promotive strategies in the sector.

“In partnership with county governments, we will mainstream community health workers and make them the foundation of our healthcare system,”

“Many critical health illnesses, including cancer, heart complications, kidney failure and hypertension, can be detected and addressed at this level without the need for a hospital visit or admission.

Ruto assured of government’s commitment in addressing challenges facing the health care sector such as inadequate human resource and poor industrial relations between health professionals and county governments.

“We are particularly committed to the professional development of health workers. I take this opportunity to assure health workers that we have listened to them and we will propose ways, in collaboration with county governments, of resolving their outstanding issues,” he stated

