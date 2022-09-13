Ruto pledges to deepen regional integration as he assumes office

President Dr William Ruto has said his administration will enhance regional integration as Kenya continues to play its role in peace, security and prosperity of the region.

President Ruto who was inaugurated Tuesday afternoon said Kenya is fully committed to the implimentation of the East African Community treaty and protocols of free movement of people, goods and services as he made recognition to the importance the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has on the regional integration.

“We welcome DRC, whose entry now extends our region from the Indian Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean,” said President Ruto.

The new administration takes over when the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) too effect on January 1, 2022 which President Ruto has promised to actualize.

In 2021, total exports to East African Community (EAC) increased to Ksh 192.4 billion from Ksh 158.3 billion in 2020 as total exports to African countries also increased to Ksh 309.2 billion over the same period.

The new president had also met trade delegations from United States of Africa led by Trade Representative Katherine Tai, EU, China, Israel and South Korea in what is expected to open up new opportunities from local industries.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Kenya will continue playing its role in international diplomacy at the bilateral and multilateral levels, appreciating that we are host to major international agencies, including the United Nations,” he said.

The Kenya Kwanza is also targeting to join climate change talks in efforts to keep global heating levels to below 1.5C and slash reliance in fossil fuels and Kenya looks to achieve 100pc transition to clean energy by 2030.

“We have immense potential for renewable energy. Reducing costs of renewable energy technologies make this most viable energy source,” said President Ruto.

President Ruto further expects to enhance collaboration with other countries to effective respond to health emergencies in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic which continues to affect economies worldwide.