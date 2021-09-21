Ruto pledges to prioritize water issues in Ukambani region

Hustler Nation representatives from Ukambani believe that the provision of water is key for their survival in the Bottom-Up Economic Approach.

Delegates attending a two-day South Eastern Region Economic Forum in company of Deputy President William Ruto in Oloitoktok in Kajiado South Constituency said scarcity of water had affected the area’s economic potential.

“The region has excellent soils and warm weather suitable for a wide range of agricultural production. It is noted that scarcity of water is the single most critical constraint,” they said.

Without the provision of water, they told the Deputy President the Bottom-Up Economic Model would suffer.

During a two-day South Eastern Bloc Economic Forum at the Oltukai Lodge in Amboseli, Kajiado County, that brought together the leadership of Makueni, Kitui and Machakos Counties.

In response, Dr Ruto said the Model was pro-poor and considered not only empowering ordinary citizens through finances but also provision of social services like water, health and education.

“We understand and appreciate the challenge of water provision in the country and more so in regions badly affected by drought. This is part of our plan to uplift the common man,” Dr Ruto said

The Forum heard that there were several ongoing large-scale water investments such as Thwake Dam, Umaa Dam and others which when completed will irrigate up to 300,000 acres of land.

“However, this is just over 5% of the region’s 5.5 million acres of arable land. Unlocking the potential of this land requires that we map all potential sources for both irrigation and domestic use,” said Jonathan Mueke, the former Nairobi County Deputy Governor.

He said consultations will be intensified with all stakeholders to ensure that available water resources are harnessed with a view to identifying the interventions that will bring the region’s perennial water problem to an end.

“This meeting identified raising agricultural productivity as the region’s top economic priority, and water as the key enabler of socio-economic transformation,” said Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka.

He said the provision of ample water for irrigation in Machakos, Makueni and Kitui Counties will lead to increased production of fruits, which are key drivers of economic growth and jobs generation.

Dr Ruto said he had every intention to transform Kenya through a bold and robust and conversation that centres on the economy.

"We are keen on formulating an economic blueprint that infuses in the architecture of our country's economics pro-poor policies that will contribute towards the building of an inclusive nation, devoid of ethnicity, hate and elite domination in our politics."

“This is the era when we are charting a new path that will uplift the millions of Kenyans and offer equal opportunities to everyone.” He noted.

Leaders present in the meeting included Governor Josphat Nanok, MPs Victor Munyaka, Nimrod Mbai, Katoo Ole Metito, Former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama, Former Nairobi Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke, several MCAs, among others.