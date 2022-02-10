Ruto pledges to set aside Ksh 50 billion for small businesses

Deputy President William Ruto has pledged to set aside Ksh 50 billion to finance Small, Micro and Medium enterprises if he ascends to power.

Ruto who led the Kenya Kwanza Alliance on a tour of Nyamira County said the kitty is in line with the bottom-up economic model which seeks to empower small scale traders.

The Deputy President was accompanied by Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula who defended their move to forge an alliance with the United Democratic Movement.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance brigade took its charm offensive to Nyamira County.

Deputy President William Ruto, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula made several stop over’s to engage the electorate.

Ruto took chance to advance his bottom-up economic model which he said aimed at improving access to funds for small and medium enterprises.

The leaders also pledged to prioritize investment in agriculture, health and free education if they win in August.

At the same time, Mudavadi and Wetangula while pledging allegiance to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance said they will not to be dragged into differences between the Deputy President and his political rivals.