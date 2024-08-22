Ruto pledges to work with North Eastern leaders for faster development

President William Ruto has committed to work closely with North Eastern Kenya leaders to fast track joint development programmes in the region.

Speaking Thursday after holding talks with leaders from Garissa, Wajir, Mandera Counties at State House, Nairobi, the Head of State said his administration is keen on developmental projects affecting the ordinary Kenyan and not politics.

“I am encouraged by the resolve of leaders from North Eastern Kenya to work together irrespective of their political affiliation to develop the region,” said President Ruto.

“We are implementing programmes that will address socio-economic and developmental challenges in the region to ensure we unlock its economic potential,” he added.

Key issues raised during the meeting include; roads and water, education, health, agriculture, and enhancing security in the region.