Ruto: ‘political middlemen’ meddling my working relations with Uhuru

Deputy President William Ruto has said he has no issues with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said he was ready to work with him, unite the country and take it back to the transformation path that started in 2013.

Dr Ruto noted that it is the “political middlemen” who had joined the Government, meddling his working relations with the President.

“They joined the Government but with a different focus that ended up diverting our attention from the Big Four agenda that was poised to transform Kenya,” said the Deputy President.

He was speaking Thursday at his Karen Residence during a meeting with grassroots leaders from Kandara Constituency in the presence of MPs Alice Wahome, Irungu Kang’ata and Kimani Ichungw’ah.

During a meeting with grassroots leaders from Kandara Constituency at the Karen Residence, Nairobi County. MPs present were @WahomeHon, @HonKangata, @KIMANIICHUNGWAH, Jane Kihara and Rahab Mukami. pic.twitter.com/DNVyVn8jGE — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 16, 2021

The Deputy President noted that his reconciliation with the President, which religious leaders have been pushing for, should be done as soon as now “because I do not have issues with my boss [the President].”

“We were voted for as a unit to lead and take forward this country,” Dr Ruto said.

He added that he will meet the President without conditions.

At the same time, the DP has asked the Ministry of Energy to work with relevant bodies and Parliamentary Committees to address the steep rise in fuel prices.

He said the fuel price increase will translate to a general rise in the cost of living.

“This is mistaken in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he explained.

Relevant ministries, the Cabinet sub-Committee and the Parliamentary Committee on Energy must urgently combine efforts and address the steep rise in fuel prices. pic.twitter.com/AApzL5zdgt — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 16, 2021

Dr Ruto asked public officers to get to work and offer right advise to the Government so that “right decisions on people issues are made”.

“We must team up and manage this situation that threatens to go out of hand,” he added

He regretted that leaders were absconding their duties by engaging in politics that was adding no value to the people.