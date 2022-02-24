Ruto: President is free to exercise his democratic right

Deputy President William Ruto has said President Uhuru Kenyatta is free to exercise his democratic right.

The Deputy President, however, said the president’s decision does not make him his competitor.

Dr Ruto cautioned opposition leader Raila Odinga against using the President’s decision to turn the August polls into a contest between him and his boss, President Kenyatta.

He said: “I respect the President’s decision to support Mr. Odinga, it is his democratic right. However, Mr. Odinga should know the competition is not between me and President Kenyatta. The competition is between me and Mr. Odinga.”

Speaking in Kitui County, the Deputy President asked Mr. Odinga to stop hiding behind the president and face him.