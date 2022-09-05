Ruto promises a Government guided by rule of law

President-elect William Ruto has promised a government that will be guided by the rule of law and devoid of political victimization.

While welcoming the decision of the Supreme Court to uphold his win Ruto said his administration will be open to criticism and will not interfere in the constitutional bodies discharging their mandates.

Ruto said his election was a testimony for many and opens possibilities for all irrespective of their background, where they come or financial status, Ruto lauded the judges for what he said was their firmness and fidelity to the rule of law and the sovereign will of the people.

He said he has welcomed the verdict with tremendous humility and that the country in affirming his win had acted with utmost fidelity to the constitution.

He said his win was a clear testament to many that they can rise to attain their ambitions if they believe in God and with hard work.

The president-elect termed the judgment by the Supreme Court as a confirmation of the choice of Kenyans.

“I salute the judges of the Supreme Court, who have performed their duty with utmost fidelity to the Constitution. They listened to all parties, considered all the issues, applied the law and demonstrated their learning, impartiality and patriotism,” said Ruto.

He added, “I, therefore, commend the commission for their noble achievement, at tremendous and regrettable cost, to serve the people of Kenya by ensuring that their sovereign will is upheld.”

Ruto said that the time for politics had come to an end and the hard work of delivering the many pledges had come.

The President-elect maintained that there was no enmity with his political competitors and that they should not live in fear but has ruled out any possibilities of a handshake saying a functional government requires a strong opposition to put it on check.

“We are only competitors, not enemies. We vied to unite and strengthen Kenya, not to divide and weaken it. I, therefore, consider all my competitors to be my worthy compatriots,” the President-elect said.

“I extend a hand of brotherhood to all my competitors, and to all their supporters. We are not enemies; we are Kenyans. Let us unite to make Kenya a nation everyone shall be proud to call home,” he said.

Ruto made it clear that in his administration independent institutions will be allowed to discharge their obligations unhindered saying never again will such bodies be availed for political operatives.