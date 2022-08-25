Ruto promises fairness, equality in payment of taxes

President-elect William Ruto says, under his leadership, there will be no sacred cows in the payment of taxes.

Speaking during the swearing-in of the new Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Ruto promised to ensure that all Kenyans are treated equally as far as their tax obligations are concerned.

“There will be no tall men or big girls. The rule of law is going to equalize every Kenyan so that each one of us can pay all their taxes,” he said

The deputy president reiterated that his administration will subject everyone to fair treatment and as such that there will be no exemptions on anybody on account of paying taxes.

“I want to commit that, going into the future, the rule of law will be the benchmark that all of us irrespective of who we are will be expected to live by the rule of law,” he said

At the same time, Ruto committed to working with all leaders who have been elected into office ‘to make Kenya a country of opportunity.’ He said every citizen of the Republic of Kenya, working hard, ‘will access opportunity without the necessity of having any connection.’

To the governors who assumed office Thursday, Ruto promised his undivided support and that of the government of Kenya as they discharge their responsibilities in their counties.

Having been the chairman of the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council, Ruto noted that he understood the challenges the counties were going through and promised to prioritize the timely release of funds for all the devolved functions. He said this ought to be done for devolution to succeed.

“I want to commit to all our governors that the government of Kenya going forward will make it possible that the sharable revenue will be released in time and in accordance with the law and constitution so that we can better manage your counties and so that we can make it possible for you to deliver on your mandate and the commitment you have made to the constituents in your counties.” He said

“We are going to work with you on making sure that counties build the capacity to raise resources on the own source of revenue channels to make it possible for additional resources channels so that you can better deliver on services and in the mandate that you have been appropriated to by the constitution,” he added

