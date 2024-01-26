Ruto promises to eradicate corruption in Kenya

President William Ruto has said his administration is committed to eradicating corruption in the country.

The President said robust measures have been put in place to tame individuals who are hell-bent on misappropriating public funds.

The head of state assured Kenyans that the Kenya Kwanza alliance will ensure public resources are used to fund programmes that will transform the lives of Kenyans.

“I want to give you my commitment. In the fight against corruption, there will be no negotiation,” he said.

The President made the remarks on Thursday during the first day of his three-day development tour of Meru County.

During his tour of the region, he launched a host of development projects in Buuri, Tigania West, and Tigania East constituencies.