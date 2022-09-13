Ruto promises to set up structures to address diaspora’s concerns

President William Ruto has promised to strengthen the diaspora’s role by setting up proper structures to address their concerns.

Speaking at a packed Kasarani Stadium during his swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, the President said that his administration will seek to elevate the diaspora to be the 48th County.

“The complaint has been that the diaspora has not received the attention they deserve,” he said.

The President noted that the focus on Kenyans living abroad has been on remittances while their fundamental rights as citizens have been neglected.

To correct this oversight, Dr Ruto pledged to elevate the diaspora issues at a ministry level as well as strengthen diaspora services in all embassies.

He also promised to work with parliament to set up a committee that will exclusively deal with diaspora issues.

Additionally, President Ruto said that he will ensure the set up of a mechanism for public participation by the Diaspora and also work closely with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to expand and enhance diaspora participation in elections.