Ruto, Raila and Mudavadi attend Matungu MP’s burial

Deputy President William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga and his ANC counterpart Musalia Mudavadi are among leaders who attended the burial ceremony of the late Matungu Member of Parliament Justus Murunga which took place at his rural home in Mumias.

This is after court lifted an order stopping the burial of the Matungu MP and allowed his body to be released to his two widows and the funeral committee for interment on a date of their choice.

Senior Resident Magistrate Peter Muholi has also allowed Agnes Wangui, the woman who sought to block his burial, and her two children to participate in the funeral.

Wangui was also allowed to collect DNA samples from the former MP’s remains to prove that he was the father of her two children.

Murunga’s widow, Christable Murunga, had filed an urgent application in court seeking to set aside the order barring the burial of her husband, saying the move had caused the family a lot of anxiety.

One of the widows Christabel described her late husband a caring man.

His family initially planned to bury the MP two weeks ago.

The late MP died three weeks ago on arrival at St Mary’s hospital Mumias after he collapsed in his home. He had been rushed to Matungu Subcounty Hospital, but he could not be admitted because there was no oxygen.

Meanwhile Kenyans continue to mourn another legislator James Lusweti Mukwe of Kabuchai Constituency in Bungoma County who died on Friday after a long illness.

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Service Commission Justin Muturi described Murunga, describing him as a progressive lawmaker who had a passion in articulating issues about his constituents.

In a message read on his behalf by Vihiga Senator George Khaniri, Muturi who is also the Speaker of the National Assembly said that the Parliamentary Service Commission, parliament and its staff, are saddened by the passing on of the Matungu legislator who leaves a legacy of dedicated leadership.