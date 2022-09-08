Ruto, Raila face off today in battle for Speakers

A supremacy battle is expected in the race for the two Speakers when the 13th Parliament convenes Thursday morning.

Seven candidates will face off for the position of speaker of the senate. The candidates from a pool of 28 met the requirements of article 106 of the constitution.

Azimio has settled for Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka for the Senate Speaker seat and ​​Kilifi Senator-elect Stewart Madzayo for the Senate Deputy Speaker post.

Kalonzo will battle it out with former Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi while Meru senator-elect Murungi Kathuri will square off with Madzayo for the position of deputy speaker in the senate.

Others are Aluochier Isaac Aluoch, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, George Bush, Amason Jeffa Kingi, Kinyua Beatrice, Karuri Fredrick, and Kuria George. The winner will be determined at a secret ballot by 67 senators.

In the national assembly, at least eight candidates had returned nomination papers for the speaker of the national assembly out of 37 who expressed interest.

Kenya Kwanza has fronted Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula as its candidate in the National Assembly Speaker race, with Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss as his deputy.

The duo will be battling it out with Azimio’s Kenneth Marende and Dadaab MP-elect Farah Maalim.

President Kenyatta gazetted Thursday, September 8, as the date of the first sitting for members of both the National Assembly and the Senate.

Members of the two Houses of Parliament will be sworn into office starting at 9.00 am thereafter elect their respective Speakers.

Serah Kioko, acting Clerk of the National Assembly who will oversee the election will make history as the first woman in Kenya to swear in MPs.

Numbers

Going by the numbers in Parliament, President-elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza may carry the day if the 12 independent candidates and legislators who crossed over from the Azimio coalition and other smaller parties support them.

His support base has also been solidified by the nominations gazetted by the electoral commission (IEBC) Wednesday where UDA got more seats than its counterparts, raising the Kenya Kwanza coalition’s numbers.

The two coalitions spent the better part of Wednesday in meetings to strategise ahead of the crucial day.

Members from both sides held Parliamentary Group meetings to agree on house leadership positions.

President-Elect William Ruto met his Kenya Kwanza Alliance troops at the Deputy President’s Official Residence in Karen whereas Azimio La Umoja -One Kenya MPs, converged at the Maasai Lodge in Rongai.

