Ruto rallies Kenyans behind leaders with plans to transform lives

The 2022 election race will pit those for economic reforms against those for power and positions for a few individuals, Deputy President William Ruto has said.

He noted that his opponents had failed to offer an alternative agenda to his Bottom-Up Economic Development Model that seeks to uplift those at the base of the wealth pyramid.

Dr Ruto urged Kenyans to carefully evaluate leaders’ policies, and rally behind those with solid plans to transform their lives.

“It is upon you to decide, as voters, if the next government will create jobs for the youth or change the Constitution to create positions for politicians,” he said.

He was speaking Friday in Kitui where he led several women empowerment programmes targeting more than 20,000 beneficiaries in the County.

The Deputy President was accompanied by MPs Nimrod Mbai, Victor Munyaka, Kimani Ichung’wah, former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama and former Nairobi Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke.

Dr Ruto said his competition had ulterior intentions in its quest to amend the Constitution via the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“Their goal was to create an imperial President who would manipulate both Parliament and the Judiciary.”

Dr Ruto said the promoters of the BBI were deceiving Kenyans that the proposals in the document were meant to benefit the country.

“It was the most dangerous assignment ever carried out in our country’s history. It was a fraud,” he said.

He observed that he was committed to taking the country to the next level through the creation of a conducive environment for enterprises to thrive and jobs generated.

Mr Ichung’wah asked the Opposition to come up with an agenda to sell to Kenyans.

“Most of them only talk about other leaders. You will never see them talking about the interests of the people.”

On his part, Mr Muthama asked leaders to direct their energy on serving the people.

He said those in the Hustler Nation formation were focused on forming an inclusive government that will address the needs and aspirations of the poor.

“The successful implementation of the Bottom-Up Economic Development will change Kenya forever,” said Mr Mbai.