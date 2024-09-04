Ruto rallies support for Raila’s AUC bid at FOCAC summit

President William Ruto is rallying continental support for Raila Odinga’s bid to become the next Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) days after Kenya unveiled the former Prime Minister as its candidate.

In a series of meetings on the sidelines of the China-Africa Summit, the President discussed Raila’s bid with several African leaders while underscoring Kenya’s commitment to Pan-Africanism and the unity of the continent.

Ruto met with Presidents Faure Gnassingbé of Togo, Assimi Goïta of Mali, Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, and Mahamat Idriss Déby of Chad, among others.

“Pan-Africanism is an ideal platform to harness unity within the continent and the Diaspora. It will enable countries and organisations with a common agenda to discuss matters of mutual interest, including the African Union Agenda 2063 and the reforms of the United Nations,” said Ruto.

President Ruto also discussed various bilateral and regional issues, including the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), regional security, climate action, and the role of African regional economic blocs in promoting continental integration.

“Kenya values its close ties with Guinea-Bissau that are founded on shared values. We are exploiting the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement to enhance trade between our two countries for the benefit of our peoples,” he stated.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is facing off with Djibouti’s Mohamoud Youssouf, Anil Gayan (Mauritius) and Richard Randriamandrato (Madagascar) for AUC Chairmanship.

The position will become vacant in February 2025, when the current Chair, Moussa Faki Mahamat of Chad, completes his second term.

The AUC elections will be held in February next year during the African Union Summit.