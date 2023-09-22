Ruto reappoints former Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro as HELB Chairperson

President William Ruto has reappointed former Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro as the Chairperson of the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

In a gazette notice on Friday, the President appointed Ethuro for a five year period effective 19th September, 2023.

“William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, re-appoint— EKWEE ETHURO to be the Chairperson of the Higher Education Loans Board, for a period of five (5) years, with effect from the 19th September, 2023,” the gazette notice read in part.

Ethuro was the first Senate Speaker under the 2010 constitution.

He was appointed to the position in 2018 by former President Uhuru Kenyatta after the end of his tenure as Speaker.