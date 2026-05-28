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Ruto reassigns Kello Harsama to Petroleum PS role in cabinet shake-up

President William Ruto appoints Kello Harsama Petroleum PS as Dr. Caroline Karugu takes additional acting role in ASALs shift

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read
Kello Harsama

President William Ruto has reassigned the Principal Secretary (PS) Kello Harsama as the new PS for the State Department for Petroleum following recent changes within the Principal Secretary ranks under Article 155(4) of the Constitution.

In a statement, Ruto noted that the re-assignments are aimed at filling the vacancy from arising from resignition of the immediate former Principal Secretary for the State Department  for Petroleum and to ensure continuity in the administration and coordination of government functions within the affected State Departments.

At the same time, Dr. Caroline Karugu has been appointed as the Acting PS for State Department for the ASALs and Regional Development, in addition to her substantive portfolio as the PS for East African Community (EAC) Affairs.

The government says the changes are aimed at strengthening coordination and maintaining stability across key State Departments.

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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