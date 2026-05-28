Ruto reassigns Kello Harsama to Petroleum PS role in cabinet shake-up

President William Ruto has reassigned the Principal Secretary (PS) Kello Harsama as the new PS for the State Department for Petroleum following recent changes within the Principal Secretary ranks under Article 155(4) of the Constitution.

In a statement, Ruto noted that the re-assignments are aimed at filling the vacancy from arising from resignition of the immediate former Principal Secretary for the State Department for Petroleum and to ensure continuity in the administration and coordination of government functions within the affected State Departments.

At the same time, Dr. Caroline Karugu has been appointed as the Acting PS for State Department for the ASALs and Regional Development, in addition to her substantive portfolio as the PS for East African Community (EAC) Affairs.

The government says the changes are aimed at strengthening coordination and maintaining stability across key State Departments.