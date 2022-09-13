Ruto receives trade goodwill on inauguration day

On the day of his swearing in as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya, President-elect Dr William Ruto has commenced on forging bilateral ties with countries whose leaders and representatives will be among thousands attending the ceremony Tuesday.

Dr Ruto’s who has pledged to improve the country’s trade and manufacturing sectors through investments in agriculture and agro-processing met President Samia Suluhu of Tanzania where the two committed to engage in in enhancing bilateral trade between the two nations.

“We will expand our engagement with Tanzania on trade, agriculture, security among other areas of interest, besides working together in the spirit of the East African Community for our mutual benefit,” said Dr Ruto.

Bilateral trade between Kenya and Tanzania now stands at Ksh 107 billion.

Kenya and Tanzania have in the past engaged in trade spats forcing the two countries to engage in negotiations which analysts expect to continue in Dr Ruto’s administration.

Dr Ruto earlier on Tuesday met Israeli delgation led by the Minister of Intelligence Elazar Stern where the incoming president committed to “increasing relations with Israel to pursue shared interests and strengthen ties, especially in agriculture, technology, security, among other issues for sustainable economic development.”

During a Monday meeting with President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi, Dr Ruto called for for the exploration of huge economic and social opportunities that are mutually beneficial to the people of both countries.

In the era of the African Continental Free Trade Area which created a market size of 1.3 billion people, the new administration is targeting to expand exports to southern Africa as emerged during a meeting with President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique.

Kenya total exports rose 15.5pc last year to reach Ksh 743.7 billion while imports surged to reach Ksh 2.2 trillion.

Total exports to East African Community (EAC) on the other hand increased to Ksh 192.4 billion last year from Ksh 158.3 billion in 2020 as total exports to African also increased to Ksh 309.2 billion over the same period.