Ruto replaces Kazi Mtaani with Kazi ya Mazingira initiative

President William Ruto has announced the establishment of Kazi ya Mazingira to replace Kazi Mtaani.

Speaking at Kariguini Primary School in Muranga during an interdenominational prayer service, the President said that the youth who have been engaged under the Kazi Mtaani will now be employed to plant the envisaged five billion trees in five years.

The Head of state said that getting to 30 per cent tree cover in the country will ensure that Kenya contributes positively to the community of nations in its quest towards climate change mitigation.

The President said that working with Parliament, the Act that created the Constituency Development Fund (CDF-NG) will be reviewed to make provisions for CDF-NG to include funds that will be provided to youth and women groups to enable them to establish tree nurseries to provide tree seedlings for planting trees.

The move by the Head of State comes shortly after he and Amina J. Mohammed, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations held discussions on climate change.

During the deliberations, Kenya committed to sustaining and enhancing effective collaboration with the United Nations on climate change.