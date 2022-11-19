Ruto: Resources meant for development will be used prudently

President William Ruto has said resources meant for development will be used prudently.

He said stern action will be taken against those found to be misusing taxpayers’ money.

“Public resources must be put in projects that expand economic opportunities for the people.” He was speaking on Saturday in Mtwapa, Kilifi County, at the launch of the Mtwapa-Kwa Kadzengo-Kilifi Road.

The road forms part of the 454KM Malindi-Lunga Lunga-Tanga-Bagamoyo East African Coastal Road Corridor that connects Kenya and Tanzania. He said the project furthers the Government’s deliberate focus on sustainable, quality and trusted connection that works for the people.

“It will promote regional integration, facilitate international trade and create jobs. This will further our prosperity,” he noted. He announced that the National Government will partner with the County Government of Kilifi to construct a Sh200 million market in Mtwapa.

At the same time, the President said the Government will close the loopholes that drive drug abuse in Kenya, particularly at the Coastal Region. “If you are a drug dealer, then Kenya will not be the place to conduct your business,” he said while addressing wananchi in Mtwapa.

Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen, Aisha Jumwa, Salim Mvurya and Simon Chelugui, Governors Gideon Munga’aro (Kilifi), Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir (Mombasa), National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Henriette Geiger, the EU Ambassador to Kenya, were present.