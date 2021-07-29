Ruto responds to critics, says Bottom-Up model will revolutionize economy

Deputy President William Ruto has hit back at detractors who have poured scorn on his bottom-up economic campaign platform.

Ruto is accusing his critics of trivializing a proposal that has the capacity to transform the economic fortunes of the country in ways never seen before.

Commenting on the matter a day after his plan drew sharp reactions over the exact meaning of the proposed model, the DP defended his grassroots campaign strategy saying it is a complete departure from the past.

“It is the ECONOMY. Trickle-down FAILED for aiding patronage & cronyism, breeding cartels & monopolies that benefit FEW.” The Deputy President said in a tweet Thursday morning.

The country’s second-in-command is unapologetic, and he maintains that the ordinary citizens will be the biggest beneficiaries of this model were he to ascend to power after the expiry of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure.

“Bottom-up is anchored on DELIBERATELY promoting INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS targeting the MILLIONS who are unemployed hustler enterprises/farmer groups.” The DP remarked.