Ruto retains 5 Uhuru PSs

Five Principal Secretaries (PSs) who served under former President Uhuru Kenyatta are set to continue serving under the current regime.

This is if they sail through the vetting process to be conducted by the relevant departmental committees of the National Assembly and their names approved by parliament.

The five are among 51 people that have been nominated by President William Ruto for the much coveted position that attracted over more than 9,000 applicants.

Notable among the nominees is the current PS in-charge of Regional and Northern Corridor Development Dr. Belio Kipsang.

Dr. Kipsang who served for long as PS in the Education ministry is headed back after he was nominated to be in-charge of the State Department for Basic Education.

Dr. Kipsang was transferred from the Education docket in a reshuffle that was done by former President Uhuru Kenyatta early last year.

Environment and Forestry PS Dr. Chris Kiptoo is headed to the National Treasury after he was nominated in the same position.

Two serving PSs are set to retain their current positions.

They are Charles Hinga who is the Principal Secretary in-charge of State Department for Housing and Urban Development and Harry Kimutai who is in-charge of State Department for Livestock Development.

The current Devolution PS Julius Korir is headed to the Office of the Deputy President.

This is after he was nominated in the same position to be in-charge of State Department for Cabinet Affairs.