Ruto ridicules BBI promoters, lauds court decision stopping constitution amendments

Deputy President William Ruto led his allies Friday in cheering the decision by the Court of Appeal to uphold the judgment of the High Court that invalidated the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The DP, who openly opposed the process, specifically welcomed the orders by Appellate court judges arguing that they had put breaks on plans by BBI promoters to cause what he described as significant damage to the country’s supreme law.

“God, our heavenly father has come through for Kenya & stopped the coalition of the known, the mighty, & the powerful from destroying our constitution.” He posted in his Twitter account soon after the judgment was read.

According to the country’s second in command, the judgment justifies his long-held belief that the conservation in the country cannot be about changing the constitution but rather about addressing the economic challenges Kenyans are facing.

“Our God, help the alliance of the unknown, the jobless, the hustlers & struggling farmers to now engineer our economy from bottom up.” He said

Ruto was not alone in celebrating the decision by the court of appeal. His sworn supporters noted that the decision not to overturn High Court’s judgment has vindicated their opposition to the process.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen cheered even as he recounted how he lost his position as the Majority leader in the Senate for opposing the BBI.

“I remember this day just like yesterday. I was later removed unconstitutionally from Senate leadership. Lakini Mungu si athumani,” He said

“I congratulate my colleagues in the Senate and National Assembly who voted NO to BBI. That was an act of bravery. We felt lonely then but today are in the company of giants of truth and justice.” He posted in his Twitter account.

Just like Murkomen, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika was expressing jubilation. She had lost her job as the Senate Majority Chief Whip for holding a view contrary to that of her ruling Jubilee Party

“It is over! BBI is done & dusted!” She said

Kikuyu lawmaker Kimani Ichungwa was also in a festive mood.

“God above all else. we must continue to serve him faithfully by being in the service of his people, not the mighty. it is bottom-up!” He said