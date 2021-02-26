Ruto: Rivals scheming against me, I am not afraid of them

Deputy President William Ruto now says he is aware there is a well-calculated plot to stop him from ascending to the country’s Presidency.

In an apparent reference to the ongoing clamour to change the constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative process, the DP noted that his political rivals are burning the midnight oil to ensure his ambitions one day to occupy statehouse do not see the light of day.

The DP who was in his Nandi county backyard however appears unmoved by forces against him.

“They are scheming against me in Nairobi but I am with the people in the grassroots. There’s no problem.” He said

In what appears to be a thinly veiled attack on the meeting that brought together President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga and other leaders of political parties including Gideon Moi (KANU), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Charity Ngilu (NARC) and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula on Thursday, Ruto maintained that Kenya’s leadership is not a boardroom affair.

“They are saying they will arrange the next government from Nairobi but I am telling them, my friends, the government of 2022 cannot be an arrangement between tribal chiefs.” He said to a charged rally in Kapsabet.

He argued that “that government will be formed by the people of Kenya. It will be a government that understands the issues facing hustlers,’’

The Deputy President was categorical that he was not interested in power-sharing politics, insisting that he will continue popularizing his message of hustlers across the country.

And he warned, that his rivals should underestimate him at their own peril.

“They are asking how I will push this agenda. My response to them is I made Raila Odinga Prime Minister and I made my friend Uhuru Kenyatta President. I know what I am doing.” He said

On BBI, Ruto maintains that changing the country’s constitution is a process that must incorporate the views of all Kenyans. He says the mwananchi must decide the direction the country will take.