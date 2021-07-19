Ruto says BBI was a lost cause, urges Raila to move on

Deputy President William Ruto has asked ODM leader Raila Odinga to concede that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is a hopeless case.

The DP argues that the former Prime Minister and others pushing for the change of the Constitution should therefore abandon the clamor.

He said the initiative that was birthed by the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr. Odinga has been overtaken by events and does not represent the interests of the country.

“We should forget about it and focus on building our economy. That way, we will fight the biting effects of poverty,” he said.

Speaking during a meeting with more than 1,000 women in small-scale businesses from 35 Wards in Kilifi County, Ruto Kenyans are only interested in issues that can improve their livelihoods.

He says his proposed bottom-up economic model will address challenges facing ordinary citizens.

And he expresses confidence that against all odds, he will trounce his rivals to become the next President when the elections are called.

“We will form the next government and we will send some of these leaders’ home. We will then pay them their pension after which we will have time to work to improve the lives of our people,” Ruto said

The DP was responding to Raila a day after the ODM leader lashed out at Ruto over his opposition to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). Raila accused the deputy President of dishonesty, especially as regards the contents of the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill 2020.

He said Ruto opposed the 2010 constitution and is the same one going around the country ‘misrepresenting the truth’ about what is contained in the BBI Draft Bill. He singled out the DP’s widespread claims to the effect that BBI would create positions for individuals after next year’s general election.

“The issue of positions in the Executive is contained in the Bomas draft and was just lifted and put in the BBI recommendations, it is in black and white,” he charged.

But Ruto would hear none of it. He insists that BBI is only meant to create positions that are economically unsustainable in the long term.

He says Raila cannot hang onto something that even the courts have declared unconstitutional.

The Deputy President was accompanied by Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Shariff Athman (Lamu East), Mithika Linturi (Meru), Faisal Bader (Msambweni), Benjamin Tayari (Kinango) and Moses Kuria (Gatundu South).