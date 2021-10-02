Ruto says BBI was chiefly aimed at introducing imperial president

Deputy President William Ruto has said the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) failed because it was a fraud.

He said shortcuts were employed in the process so that positions can be created for a few people leaving out a majority.

Dr Ruto noted that the Initiative was chiefly aimed at introducing an imperial president.

“We must tell off these BBI proponents. They must stop the conmanship; you do not need an unconstitutional process to advance a constitutional review,” he said.

He was speaking Saturday during an engagement with small-scale traders, grassroots leaders and opinion shapers at Ngata Farm in Nakuru County that was hosted by Senator Susan Kihika.

Dr Ruto later addressed wananchi in Nakuru Town. Leaders present were Charity Kathambi, Falhada Dekow, Soipan Tuya, Rahab Mukami, Susan Kihika, Johana Ng’eno, Didmus Barasa, David Gikaria, Oscar Sudi and Silvanus Osoro. Others were Nixon Korir, Irungu Kang’ata, Lizah Chelule, Rigathi Gachagua, Joyce Korir, Adan Duale, Mathias Robi and Samuel Gachobe.

The Deputy President said Kenyans must not entertain the politics of hate from their leaders.

“The foundation of the unity pact we had in Nakuru sometimes back remains solid and unshakeable,” he noted.

He said he was committed to furthering the stability of the country and change the course of its politics to one that is anchored on the empowerment of millions of ordinary people.

Mr Ichung’wah said it was unfortunate that Kenya was sliding back to the politics of ethnicity.

“They are forming a coalition of hate-mongers and criminals to revive conflicts and tribal hate in our country,” he said.

The Kikuyu MP said it was up to President Uhuru Kenyatta to show leadership and unite the country.

Mr Duale said they would not allow Mr Kenyatta to leave Kenya disintegrated.

“You have to unite Kenyans further but we will not go down the route of being divided,” he said.

The sentiments were echoed by Mr Gachagua who said Mr Kenyatta will be held to account for any instability that the country will encounter.

On her part, Ms Kihika said leaders must stop deceiving Kenyans that it was only through the review of the Constitution through BBI that Counties would access more resources.

“It can easily be done through Parliament. BBI was just a fraud to steal taxpayers’ money,” said the Nakuru Senator.