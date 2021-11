Deputy President William Ruto says victory is in his side in the 2022 general election. Ruto who was in Meru wondered why the Jubilee party leaders were busy scheming to push him out of the party yet they themselves are associating with ODM leader Raila Odinga. The Deputy President who was popularizing his bottom-up economic model called on locals to support the UDA party which he said has sound policies on how to drive Kenya forward.

